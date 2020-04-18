Amy Schumer Reveals She’s ‘Lost All Control’ As Son Gene, 1, Screams For Food During Self-Isolation

Amy Schumer had a hilarious moment happen with her son Gene during their time in self-isolation!

Losing her mind in the funniest of ways. Amy Schumer, 38, is throwing the red flag when it comes to her time in self-quarantine. The I Feel Pretty star posted the most hilarious Instagram video with her son Gene, 1, on Friday, April 17, where he didn’t look to be in the best of moods. “Get out of here Oliver Twist. You had your milk,” she joked as Gene did his best to get her attention while wearing the cutest overall outfit. His reasoning for being so close to her was that she had food in her hand and he wanted it. Amy was then double teamed by Gene and their adorable dog as they caved in on the terrified mommy, much to her frustration. “Everybody get away from me!” she yelled before finally giving her son what she was eating.

“I’ve lost all control,” she captioned the funny footage. Fans of Amy’s laughed about her situation in the comments section of the post. “Can never eat alone again,” one joked while another gave her some motherly advice. “You will soon realize you never had it….welcome to motherhood/keep laughing.” It hasn’t been all gloom and doom for the legendary comedian while being stuck inside! Gene adorably waved his hand at Andy Cohen‘s son Benjamin, 1, during their appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, April 14.

“Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben’s only friends his own age,” Andy, 51, told Amy while adding, “And sadly, our play dates have been halted since the quarantine.” The Bravolebrity later suggested the babies could wave at each other once their quarantines end — but Amy didn’t see why they’d have to wait!

That led both parents to bring out their adorable sons, who happily waved at each other with the help of Andy and Amy. “I’ll see you after the quarantine!,” Andy said, impersonating his son. Amy did the same. Assuming the role of her 11-month-old son, she waved Gene’s arms and said, “See you after the pandemic!”