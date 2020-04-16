‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Fears True Will Have to Fly To Cleveland By Herself To Visit Tristan

Khloe Kardashian revealed she has “anxiety” over the idea of sending her daughter True to Cleveland alone to visit her dad Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, revealed her biggest co-parenting concern in a new preview for the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mom-of-one sat down with Kris Jenner for a candid conversation about her “anxiety” over potentially having to send her daughter True Thompson, 2, to Cleveland, Ohio by herself to visit her dad, Tristan Thompson. “To co-parent is a different beast, it’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out,” Khloe said to her mom, Kris. “‘Cause, you get territorial. Like, ‘This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget, oh no, it’s both your baby.”

Khloe raised the concern amid her ex Tristan’s return to Cleveland as the NBA season ramped up again, however this is the first time the Good American mogul would not be joining him in Ohio. After welcoming True in April 2018, the couple split in February 2019. “Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next,” the Revenge Body host said in a piece to camera. “I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just been avoiding having this conversation.”

Khloe revealed she was especially nervous about the idea of sending True on a plane to Cleveland by herself. “Honestly and truthfully I want us to have a peaceful friendship,” she said. “Tristan has been really consistent and present and that’s great. I just haven’t even thought of this part yet. I’m not going, which is fine, but … does that mean I have to send True there by herself?” Khloe also added that the situation was giving her “anxiety”. “Co-parenting is hard, I mean you have to also respect both parents. I’m sure he won’t do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that not fair to True to not see her dad? That’s going to be a long however many months.”

Khloe also brought up her big sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s arrangement with the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, who is now dating model Sofia Richie. “Kourtney and Scott, at least, they’re two miles from each other,” she remarked to Kris. “It just gives me anxiety to think I would have to send her anywhere. She’s just a baby.”