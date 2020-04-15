Mama June Covers Up Her Missing Tooth & Face During Supermarket Outing With Her Guy Pal

Mama June was ‘social distancing safely’ while out with her pal, Adam Barta, as the two stocked up on groceries and necessities in a new photo on the reality TV star’s Instagram!

As the country continues to maneuver the coronavirus pandemic, Mama June is practicing social distancing and wearing protective face gear to stay safe! The Mama June: Family Crisis star, born June Shannon, 40, shared a new pic to her Instagram on April 13, featuring her pal Adam Barta. In the selfie, which Adam captured, Mama June wore a black tank top and soft pink skirt while in the frozen foods section of the grocery store. She also sported a bandana as a makeshift mask, which covered her nose and mouth. “Social distancing safely,” Mama June captioned the image, adding an emoji with a face mask. Adam even commented on the post, saying, “always” with two heart emojis.

Mama June’s face mask conveniently hid one element of her visage that fans have been fixated on for a while: her missing front tooth! Fans first spotted the missing tooth on March 25 when Mama June posted another selfie featuring Adam and her BF Geno Doak. “Ran into my old friend @adambarta at the market. y’all remember him from Alana’s music video and song ‘Moving Up’ from 4 years ago,” she captioned the photo. Throughout the comment section of the post, fans repeatedly asked the reality TV star “won’t you fix that tooth?” But the comments clearly didn’t hit Mama June hard.

In fact, Mama June proudly displayed her smile when she posted a video to her Instagram on April 8. In the clip, Mama June encouraged her fans to reach out to her on Cameo — an app that allows fans to book shoutouts from their favorite celebs. “Hey y’all, what’s up? This is Mama June and I’m back, better than ever,” Mama June said in her video. “Look, y’all, if you want to get a birthday shoutout or good wishes during this coronavirus pandemic bullsh*t that we’re all in lockdown for…hit me up right here on cameo!” Mama June joined cameo after her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, found major success on the app.

Mama June continues to send her fanbase a lot of messages on social media, all while they watch her life unfold on Mama June: Family Crisis. In the series’ recent episode on Friday, April 10, June’s sister, Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, and June’s friend, Big Mike, continued the search for their troubled love one. Fans can see what happens next when Mama June: Family Crisis returns with a new episode Friday, April 17 at 9pm on WEtv.