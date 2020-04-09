Mama June Insists She’s ‘Back & Better Than Ever’ While Displaying Missing Tooth In New Video

Mama June was ready to give a ‘birthday shoutout’ or ‘good wishes’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, promoting her work on Cameo and showing off her missing tooth in a new video she posted to Instagram!

Mama June insisted that she’s doing just fine in a brand new video she shared on her Instagram account. The reality TV star, born June Edith Shannon, 40, took to the social media platform on April 8 to promote her new partnership with Cameo, offering to send anything from “birthday shoutouts” and “good wishes” to her many fans. “Hey y’all, what’s up? This is Mama June and I’m back, better than ever,” the Mama June: Family Crisis reality star shared, showing off her missing tooth. “Look, y’all, if you want to get a birthday shoutout or good wishes during this coronavirus pandemic bullsh*t that we’re all in lockdown for…hit me up right here on cameo!” Mama June also shared the news with her fans in the caption to her post.

“Hey y’all have really enjoyed making these videos for y’all the last few days especially during this Coronavirus lockdown we pretty much have to look myself,” she captioned the post. Mama June joined Cameo — where fans can book shoutouts from their favorite celebs — soon after her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, became a hit on the video-sharing platform. Mama June first promoted her $25 charge for the shoutouts on her April 4 Instagram account. “Just hit me up with the shoutouts y’all want me to do, and I’ll hit y’all back at my earliest convenience. I hope that y’all enjoy every shoutout I’m doing — thanks and love ya!”

While it seems that Mama June is thriving with her seemingly rekindled popularity among her fans, her relationship with her family is still strained. Following Mama June’s March 2019 Alabama arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and a substance that the Macon County District Attorney’s Office believes was crack cocaine, her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife the genuine shock she and her siblings endured. “I don’t think that…it just came out of nowhere, especially with how quickly she started using, how much she was using,” Lauryn shared. “I honestly didn’t even notice, which was the sad thing.”

As for more drama in the reality TV star’s life and more, fans can tune in to see how Mama June’s journey and drama with her family unfolds on WE TV’s Mama June: Family Crisis. New episodes air Fridays at 9 pm.