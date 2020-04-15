Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner revealed many details about their lives together while participating in the viral couples challenge on TikTok.

What a treat! Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 23, gave millions of fans a rare glimpse into their lives as a married duo in a new TikTok video posted on Wednesday, April 15. They lounged on their couch where the former Game of Thrones star snuggled up in a colorful bathrobe while her hunky beau chilled in in a printed shirt and hat. The first question may have been the most direct during their couples challenges as the voice asked them who fell in love with who first. Both hesitated for a second before pointing their finger to themselves! They did agree on some things though like Sophie being the more annoying one when she’s hungry and the one who is most spoiled.

Joe & Sophie have provided some pretty interesting moments while the two have remained in self-isolation for weeks upon weeks. She gave him a glam makeover in a set of Instagram pics posted on Thursday, April 9. “He finally let me do his makeup,” Sophie captioned a closeup photo of her husband sporting magenta eyeshadow all over his lids. “That highlight,” she added on a second photo that showed the singer’s side profile and glistening cheek bones.

Sophie also gave props to her man’s cooking skills late last month on IG. The Grammy-nominated star looked directly into the camera while showing off an impressive plate of bow tie pasta he made that included a ton of cut up pieces of chicken. He enjoyed his culinary creation with a glass of red wine while gazing at his ladylove. “One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy,” she captioned the post.

“Sophie & Joe are doing spectacular during this time of quarantining,” a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed on Wednesday, March 25 about the love birds. “Joe is really pampering Sophie by cooking for her on the daily and doing anything she is requesting. He has been having a lot of fun doing everything for her and it has really helped with their relationship that is already in a great place.”