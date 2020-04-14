Canon Curry, 1, Matches With Sisters Riley, 7, & Ryan, 4, In Sweet Family Easter Pics

Forget the Easter Bunny. The cutest person on Easter was Canon Curry. While posing with his family, Steph and Ayesha’s baby boy wore the same outfit as his older sisters, Riley and Ryan.

“Love to everyone on this resurrection Sunday!” Ayesha Curry, 31, captioned the Instagram Gallery of her family on Easter (Apr. 12) Sunday. The parents – Ayesha and hubby Steph Curry, 32, — got dressed up in their Sunday best, with the Golden State Warriors star donning a nice suit. As for their three children, it was like seeing triple. Riley Curry, 7, Ryan Curry, 4, and their baby brother, 1-year-old Canon Curry, wore the same outfit: a black-and-white striped top with black pants. Canon seemed to steal the show with how cute he looked mimicking his older sisters. The pictures certainly made fans swoon, who filled the comments section with Easter greetings and remarks about how “beautiful” and “inspirational” the Currys were.

Their family – like the millions of families across the world – have been under self-imposed isolation during the COVID-19 coronavirus. Oddly enough, both Steph and Ayesha celebrated a birthday under quarantine, with Steph turning 32 on Mar. 14 and his wife turning 31 a week later on Mar. 23. On Steph’s special day, his wife posted a sweet picture of him cuddling their baby boy. “I know you’re sitting right next to me, but life is too short not to shout how much I love you from my mobile rooftop. Always proud of you and even more so in awe of your constant grace and faith.”

“I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together,” Steph wrote back to Ayesha when it was her birthday. Ayesha is also grateful that the NBA “made the right call” to suspend the 2020 season and send all the players home to their families. Ayesha, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is incredibly happy to have Steph with her and the kids “during this stressful time. … Even though they are fine, it’s hard for them not to worry about other people and not just their older loved ones.”

In the meantime, the couple is finding ways to pass the time. Steph has been teaching Canon how to do push-ups, as well as how to play golf. Where Canon learned to crush on Jennifer Lopez is anyone’s guess. As for his sisters, Riley proved that she’s been honing her rap skills by impressing Lecrae by rapping his song, “Coming In Hot.” However, when the kids are in bed, though, that’s when the drinks come out. Steph and Ayesha proved how a couple can keep their romance alive during quarantine, and the secret is this: a lot of cuddles and cocktails.