‘Listen To Your Heart’: Meet The Talented & Gorgeous Cast Of ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoff

Bachelor Nation, ABC has another spinoff for us: ‘Listen To Your Heart.’ The all-new series premieres April 13 and ‘Listen To Your Heart’ features one sexy and talented cast.

The journey to love is getting a musical twist with the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. The next chapter in The Bachelor franchise will begin with 20 single musicians — 12 men and 8 women — who are looking for love and musical chemistry. By the end of the first night, 8 couples come together and 4 contestants are sent home. However, that’s just the beginning. New cast members will arrive to turn up the drama.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will also feature musical and celebrity judges like Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Musical appearances and performances include The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane, and Shaggy. Since this is Bachelor Nation, many of your fan fave couples will pop up: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. These special guests will be helping the cast on their journey to find love and the perfect duet. The couples will continue to be tested until only one couple is left standing.

THE WOMEN:

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA

Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, TN

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, PA

Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY

Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, CA

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, CA

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, TN

THE MEN:

Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, TN

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, CA

Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA

Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas

Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, TN

Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, CA

Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA

Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY

Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, CA

Chris Harrison is the host of the latest Bachelor spinoff. The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.