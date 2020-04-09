Usher Cryptically Tweets About The ‘Moon’ Barking ‘At The Dog’ & Fans Think It’s A Weeknd Clap Back

A feud has been simmering online between the singers’ fanbases after The Weeknd suggested that he inspired Usher’s song ‘Climax’!

Did Usher, 41, just clap back at The Weeknd, 30? While no names were included in the Confessions singers’ cryptic April 9 tweet, fans seem to think it was directed at the Canadian superstar! “Have you ever seen the moon bark back at the dog?” Usher’s tweet read. The seemingly shady post comes hot off the heels of The Weeknd’s Variety interview, where he suggested that his early work had perhaps inspired Usher’s sexy 2012 tune “Climax.”

In his lengthy chat with Variety, The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — reflected on his early work including 2011 EP House of Balloons. “House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” he said in the interview, published April 8. “I heard “Climax” that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing,” he continued.

Fans immediately began reacting to Usher’s tweet with some shade of their own! “Imagine saturday and Sunday thinking he even comes close to the ICON that gave us, u got it bad, u remind me, confessions, yeah, burn, moving mountains, love in the club, help me, caught up, bad girl…..You’re the king!!!!” @JordancerLewis tweeted. “who’s embarrassed? not The Weeknd,” @holybobatea posted. “Whatever this means, I know it’s directed at The Weeknd. I knew he embarrassed,” @yoyotrav also wrote.

Whatever this means, I know it’s directed at The Weeknd. I knew he embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/wn8fXUN0NF — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) April 9, 2020

Shortly after the interview went public, Diplo — who produced “Climax” for Usher’s album Looking 4 Myself addressed The Weeknd’s comments. “The production on ‘Climax’ lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd. When I heard those early records they blew my mind – soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher,” the producer, who was born Thomas Wesley, tweeted on April 8. “It was conceptual from the beginning…It was a song that always had a crescendo but never felt like it reached the peak. kind of like some relationships never make it to where you want them but for a moment it could feel like ecstasy,” he added.

Re-sharing what Diplo wrote, The Weeknd chimed in with a rebuttal of his own. “Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO,” he added.

The posts didn’t stop fanbases from chiming in, particularly once Usher’s friend and frequent collaborator Eric Bellinger started the #ClimaxChallenge. In a sea of videos, Usher himself got in on the action and filmed himself singing the throwback track in several different ways.