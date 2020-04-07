Stassi Schroeder is left with no other choice but to ‘suffer’ after boyfriend Beau tells her that he needs more ‘time’ before proposing to her.

Stassi Schroeder and boyfriend Beau Clark will enjoy a romantic date night during the April 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules, but things take a turn when Stassi starts asking him about when he plans on proposing to her. It actually starts when they rehash a fight they had before prank night. “Yesterday, when I was with Katie [Maloney], Katie was talking about the prank night and how [Tom] Schwartz was being an a**hole,” Stassi starts, before Beau chimes in and says the “whole night was f***ed up”, including when they fought, too.

A flashback in this clip shows that Stassi and Beau were fighting because he hadn’t proposed yet, and he shared that information with Katie, but that angered Stassi. However, he explains, “I was just trying to make them not feel so bad that they were [the only ones fighting]”. And she claps back, saying, “That’s not your job. And I don’t like to be vulnerable, and have my friends be like, ‘Oh, [I heard] you guys fought about getting married.’ Do you think I like that?”

Beau then laughs to himself because he has already gotten a ring to propose to Stassi — she just doesn’t know it. “I’m sorry. Can you just wait? I’m not trying to hurt you. I just know that I’m doing everything on my time because it is my time. Can you look at me?” he asks, as her eyes start welling up with tears.

“Seeing Stassi this way really breaks my heart, and I want to tell her that I have the ring and I am proposing, but then I think it’s just going to ruin the magnificence of what it would be if I surprised her on the day,” Beau says in a private confessional.

“I don’t want to get forced into this. I love you,” Beau further tells Stassi. “I just love you, and I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

Stassi then takes to her confessional and privately says that she refuses to be a woman who gives her boyfriend an “ultimatum” (could that be shade towards her BFF Katie?), so instead, she’s just going to wait it out and “suffer”.

Want to see more? Watch the full clip above. And new episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.