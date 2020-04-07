Tyra Banks stepped out for some organic groceries during quarantine when she opted to wear a green scheme featuring skinny pants & a camo jacket!

Tyra Banks, 46, headed to the store on April 6 to get organic groceries during quarantine when she opted to dress up in a fabulous outfit. While most people are self-isolating in sweatpants and leggings, Tyra chose to spice things up when she rocked a pair of skintight bright green joggers with a white T-shirt and a matching baggy camouflage green jacket on top. She accessorized her green ensemble with a black beanie, black sneakers, a backpack, and oversized glasses.

The best part of Tyra’s look, though, was without a doubt her gorgeous tight honey-colored curls which she had down underneath her hat. Tyra’s natural hair is so gorgeous and effortless, it looked like she got her hair done.

Tyra is just one of the many celebrities who has been stepping out to get groceries in chic casual outfits. Kaia Gerber, 18, went for a walk in LA on March 17 when she rocked a pair of black leggings with Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers and an oversized black vintage varsity jacket. The bomber had a ton of patches sewn on with a giant red “D” on the side. She accessorized her look with a white beanie and high white socks.

Aside from Tyra’s cute outfit, we love that she let her natural curls down, which a ton of stars have been doing, including Gabrielle Union, 47. Gabrielle opted to let her real hair down on April 2 when she showed off her natural, short curly hair in an Instagram video, which sees her pulling at her super tight curls. We’re so used to seeing Gabrielle with extra long hair – whether it’s down in waves or in extra long braids, so, to see her with short hair was pleasantly surprising.

