Vicki Gunvalon Fears She’ll Never Return To ‘RHOC’: ‘I Think’ Bravo’s ‘Done With Me’

“At the end of the day, Bravo moved on and it wasn’t me it was them and I wasn’t ready to go walk away,” Vicki told us. “When you create something it’s like you finish the house and then they said, ‘OK, you have to move out.'” At the point of her departure, Vicki had been the only RHOC star to appear on every season. Given her established tenure on the show, Vicki admitted, “I felt like I built a really great, strong franchise and it hurt my feelings and I think they’re done with me.”

During our Instagram Live session, HollywoodLife asked Vicki why she thinks the Real Housewives franchise is officially “done” with her. For Vicki, it boils down to a gut feeling, especially after she was demoted to “friend” status for the first time ever since making her Bravo debut in 2006. “I don’t know. I just feel like they wouldn’t have done part-time Season 14 and then end it and they dangled that carrot in front of me, [like], ‘We’ll bring you back part-time and next time we’ll bring you back full-time like some of the other ones,’ and then it was just like, ‘We’re done with you and Tamra [Judge].'”