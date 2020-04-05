21 Savage just proved he’s a diehard Destiny’s Child fan with this hilarious cover of their 2004 hit ‘Cater 2 U’!

We’re used to 21 Savage rapping bars about drugs and street life, but the 27-year-old just showed off his more romantic side! While in quarantine on April 5, Savage decided to cover some classic ’90s and 2000’s R&B tunes, including the 2004 Destiny’s Child classic “Cater 2 U.” Despite being wildly off-tune, it was still hilarious watching him recite Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams‘ original lyrics. With the Destiny Fulfilled track playing in the background, Savage sang right along as he lounged around in his living room with his JUUL in hand.

“Let me cater to you/Cause baby this is your day/Do anything for my man/Baby you blow me away/I got your slippers, your dinner, your dessert and so much more,” the rapper crooned, even going for Beyonce’s epic high note at the of the chorus! Clearly Savage — born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — is a real ride-or-die fan, as he knew the whole song by heart. Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle all share a writing credit on the romantic tune that’s all about a woman taking care of her man. Perhaps Savage is trying to send a message to the next lucky lady?

Ladies of Twitter were loving the karaoke style cover of the slow jam, and quickly responded to Savage’s impromptu performance! “I didn’t know I needed to see 21 Savage on Instagram singing Cater 2 U until now,” fan @champagnekayyy added with two crying emojis. “21 Savage knows the words to “Cater 2 U” better than i do,” @bethaaaani_ quipped, while @ungodlykid added, “I love that he’s not changing the words.” As they say, if it ain’t broke — don’t fix it! “21 savage the real king of R&B,” fan @brahtdiosa hilariously dubbed the Atlanta-based rapper.

Savage didn’t stop with “Cater 2 U,” and kept the vibe going with a hilarious version of Brandy‘s 1994 tune “I Wanna Be Down”! Once again, the hip-hop tar attempted to do the high notes and riffs of the then 14-year-old star, which kept the laugh coming. Other tracks that made his living room karaoke session included Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I,” Usher‘s “Burn”, and throwback duet “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys!