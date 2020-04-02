‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer ‘Promises’ Season 12 Has A Lot Of Drama — ‘I Was Very Shocked’

Buckle up, folks! Ramona Singer says that the upcoming 12th season of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ is filled with a ton of delicious drama.

The OG of the Big Apple is back! Ramona Singer, 63, has returned for another season of parties, hilarity and chaos as RHONY premieres tonight, April 2, on Bravo. The mother-of-one dished EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife about what fans can expect to see this go-around. “I want to call it unique and fun, yeah. It’s unique and fun,” she revealed. “We really peel back the onion to show more of our vulnerability and what’s going on in our life. Which I was very shocked to see what I did my first episode. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m crying. Oh my God, I can’t believe I did that on national, international TV. What was I thinking?’ But it was real. It’s what I was feeling at that moment. You’re going to see how I evolve from that moment and how I ended up, what my evolution was.”

Bethenny Frankel, 49, a fellow OG, is not returning for the new season after she was apart of the show for its first three and then from seven to eleven. RHONY does have a new cast member for S12 though named Leah McSweeney, 37, who was seen trash talking many of the other women during the explosive trailer. So how does Ramona feel about her after the rest of the cast called her a ‘hot mess’? “Well, if anything she’s the hottest mess because she wants to party and you’ll see on the show what a hot mess she can be. I don’t think we’re a hot mess at all, but you know what, she has her own opinions.”

Ramona dove deeper into her feelings about Leah, saying, “As far as her, I consider her like a wild horse. She’s an untamed wild horse. So I took on the role as her surrogate mother to try to chain her. So I hold her to different standards than I would normally to any of them because I took more of this mother role, but she asked me to be her surrogate mother.”

She continued, “So I was like, ‘Fine, then you’re going to have to reel in girl. Let me tell you what you need to do.’ So you’ll see what happens and transpires because of this relationship. But I never had a relationship like this with someone, you know?” That should be quite interesting to see given all the dynamics Ramona has had with the 16 other women who has appeared on the show over the past decade!