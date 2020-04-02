Kailyn Lowry Says She Won’t Get Coronavirus Vaccine For Her Kids & Fans Clapback

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry has revealed she won’t vaccinate herself, or her children, against the coronavirus when a vaccine is created.

Kailyn Lowry, 28, has revealed she won’t be vaccinating herself or her three kids against the coronavirus, if a vaccine becomes available. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on April 2, to respond to a fan’s question. “I’m curious kail, when a vaccine for this virus is made will you or the kids get one?” a follower asked the mom-of-three, to which she replied, “Absolutely not.” Kailyn, who is currently pregnant with baby number four, has long been an outspoken anti-vaxxer. In 2019, she had to answer to some major backlash on Twitter after she admitted that she made the decision to not vaccinate her one-year-old son, Lux.

“[He] is 18 months and he is not vaccinated. He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him,” Kailyn said on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. The reality star then faced a tirade of criticism on Twitter. “My problem isn’t with your choice to not vaccinate, it’s that you’re endorsing false information about vaccines and autism on your podcast that reaches many young women and mothers. Netflix documentaries and google are not reliable sources for medical info,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan added, “I just hope that when people say they’ve ‘done research’ that they mean clinical trials and not mommy blogs. There are more dangerous chemicals in a chicken nugget than a vaccine 🤷🏼‍♀️.” Clearly, it’s a touchy issue, as Kailyn still prompted fellow anti-vaccine moms to chime in as well. Dr. Arielle Ornstein, MD at Northeast Medical Group Pediatrics in Rye Brook, New York, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the negative impact of not vaccinating. “Illnesses such as pertussis or whooping cough, tetanus, pneumococcal disease, polio or measles can be deadly. Additionally, unvaccinated children may expose siblings, friends and other children that cannot otherwise be vaccinated.”

Absolutely not. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that “any vaccine preventable disease can strike at any time in the U.S.; all of these diseases still circulate either in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world,” and the United States-specific diseases include whooping cough, chickenpox, Hib (which can cause meningitis), and influenza. These diseases, all preventable with vaccines, “can range from mild to severe and life-threatening” and can cause “outbreaks (clusters of cases in a given area),” the government organization reported.