Larsa Pippen, 45, Has The Sexiest, Glammest Workout Look & We Are Here For It — See Pic

Hot mama alert! Larsa Pippen brought on the sexy once again in her latest Instagram pic.

Larsa Pippen, 45, continues to slay the fashion and body game and we are here for it! The mother-of-four put her amazing curves and swerves on display in an all-black skintight workout ensemble where her long legs were clearly on display. She accessorized the look with a pair of stunner shades and had her gorgeous hair cascade down both her shoulders. “Take this time to enjoy all the things you didn’t have time for,” she captioned the photo, more than likely referring to her being in self-isolation like millions of others are currently doing amid the global Coronavirus pandemic. Fans lit up her comments section by saying that she’s “gorgeous” and “beautiful” and “so hot”.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star is known to show off her desirable figure on an almost daily basis… which isn’t a problem at all. She gave fans an up close and personal view of herself when she shared a snap of her rocking one heck of a sexy bikini top on Saturday, March 28. She had her hair up in a high ponytail and posed while holding the end of it as a palm tree could be seen in the background. “The sun never stops shining,” she captioned. The bikini trend was seen days earlier on her IG when she sported a barely-there triangle top and high-cut briefs in front of a gorgeous beach.

Vroom vroom! Larsa also appears to have a thing for luxury. She dressed workout chic in a curve-hugging grey jumpsuit while doing her thing in front of a stunning red Ferrari! Perhaps she’s trying to keep up in the automobile department with friend Kylie Jenner, 22, who showed off her multi-million dollar car collection back in January.

Larsa has still made plenty of time for her four kids outside of posing for the ‘gram. She and daughter Sophia, 12, put their killer dance moves on display while wearing matching outfits during a TikTok video posted on Friday, March 27. “You guys are so cute!,” one fan wrote, about the clip while another commented, “Your daughter so pretty like her mommy.”