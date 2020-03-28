Larsa Pippen, 45, & Daughter Sophia, 12, Show Off Their Killer TikTok Moves In Matching Outfits

If there’s one good thing about self-isolation, it’s all the celebs getting on Tik Tok! That includes Larsa Pippen, who posted a dance video with her daughter.

As social distancing becomes the new norm, Tik Tok has proved increasingly popular! Even Larsa Pippen has jumped on board the trend. The model, 45, shared a clip to her Instagram page on March 27, showing off her dance moves with her adorable daughter Sophia. “#tiktok w my baby,” she captioned the clip, while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The video proves Larsa is one cool mom, as her and her 12-year-old daughter show off their killer moves in matching black ensembles. They begin facing each other, as they do the ‘Need A Freak Challenge’ in which the dancers face different directions. After a series of dance moves facing each other, they both turn to face the camera and shimmy. Did someone say mother-daughter goals!?

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable duo’s dance moves. “You guys are so cute!!! ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Your daughter so pretty like her mommy.” We couldn’t agree more! Larsa’s quarantine situation certainly doesn’t look too bad. She’s posted multiple snaps of herself laying outside by her pool in her massive garden. She also shared a clip of herself doing a weights workout in her garden, since all gyms have been shut. But when she’s not working on her tan or keeping fit, Larsa has been posting throwback pics.

On March 10, the former Real Housewives of Miami star shared with her fans that she was feeling pretty “home sick” when she posted a picture of herself posing on a boat in a black string bikini. Larsa looked truly stunning and sun-kissed as the Miami skyline, crystal blue water and open sky framed her perfectly. She also posted a throwback pic of herself wearing a blue string bikini, while posing on the sand as water washed over her. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” Larsa captioned the image.

The mother-of-four also took to her Instagram on March 22 and shared a new image of herself posing in front of a luxurious red Ferrari. Larsa sported a monochromatic, skintight grey jumpsuit by PrettyLittleThing, and carried the grey hues into her accessories and footwear. She fashioned a pair of Fendi sneakers along with a small backpack by Chanel to complete her sexy, fashionable look. With her hair done up in a high ponytail and wearing sunglass, Larsa took casual loungewear to a whole new level. “Neighborhood watch,” she captioned the image.