At Home With Denise Richards: The Daily Chores She’s Doing As Her Stay-In ‘Workout’

‘RHOBH’ star Denise Richards is sharing her at-home workouts for you in case you’re looking for a simple fitness routine while quarantined. Plus, find out what she’s binge-watching!

We have to hand it to Denise Richards. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star found an interesting way to kill two birds with one stone while working out at home. Not only does she do normal workouts — “I have been doing lunges up and down our street, and [husband] Aaron [Phypers] has workout ropes for upper body. I’m also doing a floor routine that my pilates instructor came up with while I’m on location in hotels, so I’m doing that too,” she told us — but she’s also burning calories while cleaning. She explained, “I have also been organizing our closets, kitchen cupboards, and deep cleaning our baseboards — all of which is quite a workout!”

As for what Denise, Aaron, and her three daughters, two of which she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, are eating, she told us, “We stocked up on steaks that we actually had shipped and my Kona coffee that I love. Aaron bought about six jars of peanut butter, and we have protein bars, pasta (regular and gluten-free), and potatoes. We’re making lots of stews and vegan soups. And lots of fruit and vegetables, so we are still going to the grocery store for those. I have to have my veggies!”

Sounds great, right? However, all work and no play is never fun for anyone. So after her workouts, Denise makes sure her family has some downtime to relax and recharge. So what do they do while relaxing on the sofa? Denise said she’s “currently binge-watching comedians on Netflix.” She added, “My husband Aaron and I watch them over and over every night and we never get bored. We love Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Burr and Kevin Hart.“

And when it comes to listening to music, Denise told us, “Aaron and I love all the 80s and 90s music, plus a lot of 70s rock. The other playlists in this house we couldn’t tell you who half the artists are. And our teenagers are making TikTok videos and including us at times.” Sounds like fun — we can’t wait to see those!

Denise and Aaron got married in Malibu, California on Sept. 8, 2018. He adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, in May 2019. Denise also shares two daughters with Charlie Sheen — Sam and Lola.