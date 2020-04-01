There’s a lot of tension between Ryan and Ceaser when ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ picks up. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, they step outside to try and clear the air.

It’s going down between Ryan and Ceaser in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 1 episode of Black Ink Crew: New York. They decided to take things outside and try to talk out their problems, which is a smart idea. A crowd has assembled around Ryan and Ceaser. “I need all security teams to the front of the building,” a producer says. Eyes on Ceaser and Ryan.” Things could get dicey between these two very quickly.

Ceaser vows to not stand for any “disrespect” from Ryan. That’s where he draws the line. “I ain’t no fool. That’s one thing homey is going to understand. I ain’t nobody to motherf**king play with,” Ceaser continues.

People start to wonder if these two are going to fight. The tension is very, very high. “You just disrespected the f**k out of us,” Ryan says to Ceaser. Ceaser tells Ryan straight-up: “You’re moving too funny for me right now, bro. You got people sending videos of you talking sh*t about me while you boo’d up my ex. Now the lines are blurry. We don’t know where each other stands, so it is what it is.” Ceaser even thinks Ryan has brought this drama on himself.

The synopsis for the April 1 episode reads: “Ceaser fires his shot at Ryan and the two confront each other in a showdown at the strip club. Relationship issues continue to worry Donna and Alex, while Walt has his own tale of woe. Ceaser is feeling untouchable before receiving news that could threaten the very existence of Black Ink New York.” Black Ink Crew: New York airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on VH1.