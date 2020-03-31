Bob Harper Reveals The Greatest ‘Surprise’ For Him In ‘The Biggest Loser’ Finale & More

All 12 contestants will be returning for ‘The Biggest Loser’ finale on March 31. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bob Harper about seeing the contestants’ amazing transformations, what he’d like to see in another season, and more.

The Biggest Loser season finale will reveal a winner during its emotional March 31 episode. Micah Collum, Jim DiBattista, and Kyle Yeo will be returning for a chance to win it all after a period of time being back home. The additional 9 contestants will also be coming back to campus where they started their journey to see how far they’ve come. “The finale was such a feel-good moment and I’m really excited to watch it,” Bob Harper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve not seen the end product yet because I wanted to watch it live. They come back and not only do you get to see physical transformations, you get to see a lot of emotional transformations, which I think is even more important. So it was just a moment, especially now, to be inspired and have such a welcome distraction in the world that we live in right now to just feel good and feel some hope.”

Bob is the host of The Biggest Loser reboot and was a trainer and host during the show’s original run. He’s been a part of his fair share of The Biggest Loser finales and admitted this season’s felt “more organic. There was just something about it that just felt different because it was definitely a group of different people. It was all the way around just a good feeling.” He wasn’t “too surprised” by the winner because everyone made a major transformation. “What I really loved was seeing all the past contestants. You just get to see what they went through and how they were able to learn so much from it, so that was something that just a big, great surprise,” Bob added.

The show hasn’t been renewed for another season yet, but Bob revealed what he’d like to see more of in future seasons. “I have to say that what I really love that we got to show a lot of this season was the off-scale victories. I want to see more of that,” Bob said. “I want to see those kinds of transformations that people had. It’s great to see the numbers on a scale, but it’s just so much more than that on this reboot of The Biggest Loser, and that’s why I’m just so proud of it.”

Bringing back the show has been a game-changer for Bob. He told HollywoodLife: “It means everything for me because I’ve devoted so much of my life working on The Biggest Loser for as long as I have and now I get to do it at a whole new network with USA. It’s fresh eyes, it feels different, and I’m just so excited to see what’s in store for our future.” The Biggest Loser season finale airs March 31 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.