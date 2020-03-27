Ayesha & Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley, 7, Jumps On His Back During Sweet Bonding Moment

Steph and Ayesha Curry hosted their first Instagram Live event called ‘Home & Hallelujah’, and they got a surprise visit from their daughter Riley.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry may be self isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the couple have found a new way to stay connected with fans and friends. They pair hosted an Instagram live event called Home & Hallelujah, and even created a new Instagram account for the weekly worship series. Their first live event, held March 27, featured a lineup of guests, including worship singer Chris Tomlin, who performed via video chat. “Guys! We planned a worship service w our friends and would love for you all to join,” Ayesha said ahead of the live stream. “We have SO MANY amazing guests who will be shouting joy and spreading hope tomorrow evening. There’s so much I could say about how elated I am for this.”

After their live video ended, Ayesha took to her Instagram stories to thank fans for tuning in. That’s when the couple received a surprise visitor. “Wanted to say a huge thank you to you guys for tuning in, we can’t thank you guys enough,” Ayesha began, as their seven-year-old daughter Riley came into frame and jumped on her dad’s back, eliciting laughter from the NBA star. “Any artists out there who want to be on next time please hit us up, because we’re going to be hitting you up, so maybe answer our messages,” she added, as Steph chimed in, “We’re taking all requests.”

Ayesha turned 31 just days earlier on March 23 and she received many well wishes on social media, including one that showed her having the time of her life baking a rainbow cake with her adorable daughters, Riley and Ryan, 4. The video was posted by Flour Shop owner Amirah Kassem on the shop’s official Instagram page and it was filmed when Ayesha and her two love nuggets were in the shop, which is known for its rainbow-colored treats, and helping their mom bake the colorful cake.

When Ayesha isn’t busy baking with her two girls, or hosting Instagram Live’s with her hubby, she’s spending time with her young son Canon, 1. Steph also showed love for his wife on her birthday by posting some beautiful pics of her, including one with him, and a sweet message. “Y’all know what time it is….My baby’s birthday today 🎉🎊- asking why you so beautiful even though I know why..’Cuz God made me that!’ I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together @ayeshacurry My Rock! ❤️,” it read. How sweet!