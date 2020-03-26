Tiger King’ Star John Finlay Gets New Teeth: See Extreme Makeover — Before & After Pics

John Finlay, star of the breakout Netflix true crime documentary television series ‘Tiger King’, debuted his new teeth and he looks totally unrecognizable!

The glow up is real! John Finlay, who was featured throughout the documentary that everyone is talking about lately Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness, shocked everyone when he showed off his new pearly whites on social media. John, the ex-husband of main subject Joe Exotic, was always seen with little to no teeth while being interviewed shirtless as the series progressed. According to reports, he actually got all of his teeth replaced back in July of 2019, and the new set are dentures. Regardless the online world was shook when they saw the before and after, with one writing, “I was wondering if he got his teeth fixed. He’s handsome…for them teeth to look like that is a shame,” while another chimed in with, “Yasssss Qweeeeen! Them chompers looking good.”

Tiger King has been the series that has taken over the interwebs while millions of people stay home in self-isolation over the growing Coronavirus pandemic. It centered on the eccentric Joe and the big cat zoo that he owned in Oklahoma. The twist and turns that happened kept getting weirder and weirder for the people who watched it as it ended with a murder-for-hire plot that was initiated by Joe himself. It was released on the streaming service on Friday, March 20.

Joe’s love life on the show was nothing short of interesting to take in. John was just one of four unofficial husbands that the breakout star has had over the years dating all the way back to 2001. He’s also had his hand in the world of politics as well by running for president in 2016 and governor of Arkansas in 2018.

He also has a musical side to him that was seen in the Netflix doc. A few of his music videos were featured throughout like “I Saw a Tiger” and “Here Kitty Kitty’. Talk about keeping with the theme!