Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back With A ‘Mic Drop’ After A Fan Mistakenly Calls Her ‘Mrs. West’

Kourtney Kardashian looked SO hot on the latest cover of ‘Health’ magazine and took to Instagram to share the pic! One fan, however, got her mixed up with younger sister Kim!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, just clapped back at a fan who mistook her for sister Kim Kardashian, 39! It all started when Kourt shared her spicy March cover of Health magazine. “I always love shooting with @gregswalesart 🤎 my @healthmagazine cover story is out now,” she captioned a photo of herself in a black leather bra, rust colored swim suit bottom and an open jacket. Fans quickly flooded the comments with compliments, however, one in particular had us confused! “Mrs West 👍,” a fan wrote, clearly referencing Kim’s married last name by way of husband Kanye West.

It was Kourtney’s reaction, however, that got everyone talking! “I’m Miss Kardashian,” she quickly clarified for the confused fan, adding a hands up emoji. Snap! We were also loving the subtle reference to Janet Jackson‘s iconic line from her 80’s tune “Nasty.” Other fans then began responding, adding that it’s actually Ms. Kardashian, but one thing is for sure: there is only one Mrs. West!

The Poosh founder stunned in the Greg Swales photoshoot for the magazine, and it looked straight out of one of Kim’s KKW Beauty campaigns. With her long dark hair in gentle waves, Kourt was giving us some Ancient Greek vibes with her gorgeous, off-the-shoulder white dress on the cover! The second photo — where the fan commented — saw her change up her look and add a bit more of a rock ‘n’ roll vibe with the leather details and a top knot bun-ponytail hairstyle. Kourt looked fitter than ever for the shoot, showing off her toned abs and legs.

“The most interesting women to look at…..,” another fan commented, hilariously referencing the time Kim infamously called Kourt the “least” interesting family member to look at. Another added, “crazy how they get you mixed up with your sisters. I Don’t think y’all look alike. Y’all are all gorgeous in different ways. I have to say… this pic right here, you are slaying it all. Love love love.”

The Kardashian’s have been staying active on social media throughout their social quarantine, and — outside of FaceTime — aren’t seeing each other as much as they’re used to! “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim shared on Instagram just days ago. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s,” urging her followers to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.”