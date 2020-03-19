Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Suggests Coronavirus Is God Punishing People For ‘Evil’ Behavior

Kourtney Kardashian took a liking to a Bible passage that Young Thug first brought to fans’ attention. The passage warned of an ‘epidemic’ and ‘locusts’ brought on by God’s wrath!

The world’s current situation has grown so chaotic, it’s reminding people of the Biblical events that occurred in the Plagues of Egypt. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, appeared to be one of these people! On March 18, the Poosh blogger posted a Bible passage to her Instagram Story that was originally posted by rapper Young Thug, 28. The yellow highlighted paragraph — found in 2 Chronicles 7 — was circled in red, reading, “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.” To emphasize the warning, “PAY ATTENTION CHILDREN” was written around the Old Testament PSA.

Kourtney and Young Thug haven’t been the only ones to share this passage amid the current pandemic sweeping the world. However, it’s not going viral just because of COVID-19 — rather, it has to also do with the mention of locusts! Parts of Africa and Asia are dealing with an alarming number of the crop-destroying insects. “Hundreds of billions of locusts are swarming through parts of East Africa and South Asia in the worst infestation for a quarter of a century, threatening crops and livelihoods,” BBC reported on March 10.

Religious revelations and conspiracy theories have been springing up as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019, and it has now caused nearly 9,000 deaths worldwide. Now, there have been more than 219,000 total recorded cases. Even Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 39, has joined the conspiracy theory conversation. She shared psychic Sylvia Browne’s prediction that a “severe pneumonia-like illness” would hit the world around 2020!

The Kardashians are a religious family, so it’s no surprise to see a prophetic Biblical quote on one’s Instagram Story. In fact, not even three full weeks before the EU closed off its borders, Kourtney and Kim worshipped at Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris’ Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord.