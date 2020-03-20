Ariana Grande Belts Out Whitney Houston Track During Quarantine & Fans Are Impressed

Ariana Grande is passing the time while quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis by singing beautifully. Her new fave track? ‘I Believe in You and Me’ by Whitney Houston!

Ariana Grande is dealing with being bored while social distancing in the most Ari way possible: belting out Whitney Houston! While everyone knew that she could crush a Mariah Carey tune like “Emotions”, her rendition of Whitney’s iconic hit “I Believe in You and Me” is next level. Ariana posted a grainy, black and white video to Instagram on March 19, showing the pop star singing her heart out while sitting against a wall. Her face isn’t visible in the clip, but that voice is undeniably Ariana. It’s the video we all needed to cheer us up during these tough times.

Her loyal followers and friends absolutely agreed. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela commented, “You can be the Preacher… I’ll be the wife! I LOVE TO HEAR U SINGING THIS BOO! Love love love ❤️”. The Glee Project star Tyler Ford wrote, “whew, we are lucky to have you on earth.” Agreed completely. “She betta hit them notes!!! 👏🏼👏🏼”, said makeup artist Angel Merino. An astounded fan put it perfectly: “you have the voice of an angel. oh my god. thank you for this 💗.”

Ariana is doing her part in keeping her fans entertained while they self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear where Ariana is in the video, but she does spend much time in California, which has just gone under a statewide “stay at home” order. Ariana has urged her fans to please stay home, no matter where they are, to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Over 200,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus worldwide.

She posted a PSA to her Instagram story on March 15, writing, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly.” Listen to the woman!