Ariana Grande Calls Out People For Being ‘Dangerous’ & ‘Selfish’ Over Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Ariana Grande is fed up with people who don’t think the coronavirus pandemic is a ‘big deal,’ which has caused over 6,000 deaths worldwide. The pop star proposed what the public should be doing instead!

Amid a sea of memes about cheap travel deals and claims that the new coronavirus is an overhyped flu, Ariana Grande shared an important PSA. The 26-year-old pop star proved that she’s not one of the many people treating the health pandemic as a joke when she took to her Instagram Story on March 15! “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Ariana wrote. She had much more to say.

“I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye,” Ariana continued. A lot has happened within those few weeks. Most alarmingly, President Donald Trump labeled the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency in the U.S. on March 13, and multiple countries — Italy, France, Spain — have gone on lockdown. With that in mind, Ariana continued, “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be find because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.”

Of course, the singer had to sneak in a joke, in true Ari style. “Like your hip hop yoga class can fu–g wait i promise,” she tweeted. Mic drop. The “7 Rings” singer then directed her fans to a call of action: support the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R.6201), which the House passed on March 14. “This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave / unemployment due to corona virus / isolation / prevention ! please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill ! urgently,” Ariana wrote in another tweet. As of March 15, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US passed the 3,000 mark.

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

On the very same day Ariana shared her coronavirus rant, her vocals made a surprise appearance on Donald Glover’s new album! The 12-track record was a surprise itself, since the ever-reclusive DG neither mentioned the album on social media, nor released it through his rap moniker, Childish Gambino.