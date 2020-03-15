Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album Featuring Ariana Grande & More & Fans Are Living For It

Donald Glover released a brand new 12-track album featuring Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage on his website on Mar. 15 and enthusiastic fans called listening to it ‘a beautiful process.’

Donald Glover, 36, gave his fans a pleasant surprise over the night of Mar. 15 when he released an entire album on his website donaldgloverpresents.com. The actor and musician didn’t even share the news on social media but fans were quick to notice once the 12-track album played in full on the home page of the site and one of them shared the exciting link on Twitter. Donald’s management team retweeted the tweet, seemingly confirming the new album, which features various popular artists, including Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage.

All the epic tracks on Donald’s untitled gem are new except for three previously released tracks, including the single “Feels Like Summer”, which he shared under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2018, “Warlords”, which was debuted at Childish Gambino’s Coachella show last year, and the single “Algorhythm”, which was released on a reality app in 2019. The new album doesn’t appear to be one from his Childish Gambino project since he already announced plans to retire it in 2017 and fans noticed that a box that allows anyone to write text under the track player, seems to indicate he wants them to name the album themselves.

Once fans took notice of the new music, they took to social media to express their gratitude and excitement. “the one time I’m awake in the middle of the night and my fave artist of all time donald glover / childish gambino releases an album. I mean is this not fate or what,” one fan, @itsrizelleee tweeted. “i literally JUST said last night that Donald Glover needs to hurry up and drop the album and he did…. the power of our minds yall,” @elvirxm also tweeted. “I just woke up to news about a new Donald Glover album. This is the best day ever! Gambino is back!” third fan, @AmbitiousLeader wrote. “This new @donaldglover album is everything I needed. Digesting this is going to be a beautiful process,” fourth fan @ItsBirchum gushed.

Although there’s no official tracklisting released for the album yet, some of the apparent songs include “Vibrate” (with 21 Savage). “Beautiful”, “Warlords”, “Why Go To The Party?”, “Feels Like Summer”, “The Volence”, “Under the Sun”, “We Are We Are We Are”, and “Algorhythm.”