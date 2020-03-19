Lance Bass & Husband Michael Turchin Try 10th Round Of IVF After Surrogate’s Miscarriage

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass has opened up about losing a baby boy at 8 weeks with husband Michael Turchin, after their 9th egg donor suffered a miscarriage.

Lance Bass has revealed that he and his husband Michael Turchin lost a baby boy at eight weeks after their surrogate’s heartbreaking miscarriage — but the pair aren’t giving up. The couple first started their surrogacy journey in 2017, and despite their recent loss, the duo are now trying their 10th round of IVF, the pop superstar told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been a very long process, years in the making. There have been a lot of ups and downs … way more downs than ups,” he shared. “Nine did not work, so now we’re onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work. I’m trying not to worry about it. Of course, in a perfect world I would love to have my own,” he said, adding, “But if it’s not meant in the cards, then it’s not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.”

The former NSYNC member opened up about the loss of his last baby with hubby Michael, whom he wed in 2014, during their ninth round of IVF. “We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you’re going through IVF. I didn’t even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it.” The 40-year-old continued, “You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there’s a huge possibility that the [embryos] won’t stick.”

Lance said he tried not to get his “hopes up” as he knew it was a volatile situation. “You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you’re always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you’re already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex, you can’t help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff.”

In 2018, HollywoodLife spoke to Lance exclusively about his IVF journey, and the crooner revealed he was hoping for twins. “In a perfect world we want to have twins, one mine, one his. You’re not guaranteed that will happen, but that’s what we’re going to go for,” he explained. The pop act and his hubby said they weren’t as worried about the sex of their two babies, and would be more than happy with a healthy baby — boy or girl. Hopefully tenth time is the charm for these two!