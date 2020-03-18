Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘Stumptown’ Preview: Dex Learns New Information About Benny’s Death — Watch

STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's Stumptown." - Dex Parios - a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of - works as a PI in Portland, Oregon. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own, finding herself at odds with the police and in the firing line of criminals, on the series premiere of "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) COBIE SMULDERS
STUMPTOWN - "Dirty Dexy Money" - Dex becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Tony, Rivetti) CHERYL HINES
STUMPTOWN - "Dirty Dexy Money" - Dex becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Tony, Rivetti) COBIE SMULDERS, CHERYL HINES
STUMPTOWN - "Dirty Dexy Money" - Dex becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Katrina Marcinowski) CHERYL HINES View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Dex is stunned when she learns that she was ‘wrongfully informed’ about what she was told about Benny’s death in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Stumptown.’

Jeremy, one of Dex’s former clients, introduces Dex to Major Elders in this EXCLUSIVE preview and he has some additional insight into Benny’s death. “You were told the explosives were stolen by the Taliban, specifically by someone you had in custody?” Major Elders asks Dex, who replies, “Yes, sir.” He tells her that she was “wrongfully informed” about that.

Major Elders has learned from Jeremy that Dex blames herself for the attack that killed Benny, but he wants her to know it wasn’t her fault. The bomb signature on the IED matched a wildcat assassination team and Benny’s humvee was “targeted erroneously.”

This is all so hard for Dex to wrap her head around. She wants to see the file about Benny’s death. “None of this makes any sense,” Dex says in disbelief. “If Benny was targeted erroneously why is classified top secret?” she asks. Major Elders sees that Dex is getting upset and fears he said too much. Jeremy says Major Elders is going through a lot of trouble to get Dex closure. But now Dex wants answers and she’s going to get them.

“They’re covering it up,” Dex tells Major Elders. “What really happened, Major? Tell me.”

The synopsis for the March 18 episode reads: “Dex’s former client Jeremy introduces her to Major Elders who has intel on Benny’s death. Dex, suspicious of the information and looking for answers, investigates a potential cover-up involving Benny’s unit in Afghanistan. Elsewhere, Hoffman and his partner, Lee, work closely on a sting operation that shockingly involves a familiar face. Meanwhile, Grey’s newfound relationship with his father is tested.” Stumptown airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.