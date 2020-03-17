Diplo, 41, Announces He’s Social Distancing Himself From His Sons Lazer, 5, & Lockett, 9: ‘This Hurts’

The terrible impact of the coronavirus pandemic is ripping families apart. In order to protect his two sons, Diplo revealed he’s making the ‘sacrifice’ by quarantining himself from them.

Diplo, 41, is taking the outbreak of COVID-19 seriously and in order to protect his and Kathryn Lockhart’s two sons – 5-year-old Lazer and Lockett, 9 – the DJ/producer had made one of the hardest decisions for a parent. “My sons are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening,” Diplo captioned a Mar. 16 Instagram video of him putting his hand up against a glass window, his two boys on the other side. “But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus.”

“This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and [breathe],” he added. “They are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe. I haven’t had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them. But for now, I’m just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me.” Diplo also encouraged others to follow his example and treat the coronavirus pandemic seriously – if not for them, then for the others around them.

“Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn’t a drill. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but [kindness] is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled… Stay strong for the ones who can’t right now.”

Diplo is also practicing healthy social distancing with his fans, but this doesn’t mean his music is canceled, either. In fact, he announced that he would perform nightly live streams on his YouTube. The first of his concerts featured him performing alongside Rhyne on Mar. 14, and the following night, he and the Major Lazer dancers put on the show. He’s just one of many artists putting on virtual concerts to help keep up morale during the coronavirus isolation. John Legend, Death Cab For Cutie’s singer Ben Gibbard, Christine & The Queens, Yungblud, and others have all taken to streaming shows, according to Billboard, to help their fans get through these trying times.