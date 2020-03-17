Al Roker Gives ‘Today’ Show Weather Update From Home After Staffer’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

The ‘Today’ show team continued to be ‘super, super cautious’ during their latest telecast, revealing that weatherman Al Roker was still safely in isolation at his own home as he delivered the weather report.

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb wanted viewers to know that they are taking every precaution possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the March 17 telecast of the NBC morning show, Savannah revealed, “Craig [Melvin, 40] and Al [Roker, 65] are out once again.” The host further explained to viewers, “We’re just being super, super cautious. There was a 9 o’clock hour employee — on the 3rd Hour Today — who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact with — so in an abundance of caution, we’re keeping them home. But they feel good.”

Al, in particular, felt so good that he delivered the weather report directly from his own home! “Al feels so good, he wants to do the weather,” Savannah revealed before the telecast transitioned to a split screen featuring Al in his home with his iPad prepped with the day’s weather graphics. “I’m in the kitchen, I want to make sure there are no NBC news crews here,” Al revealed. “We’ve got a [remote] crew…and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need,” he shared, before delivering the weather report.

During the Monday, March 16, telecast, Hoda and Savannah revealed that both Al and Craig had come into contact with the affected 3rd Hour Today staffer. As a precaution, both Al and Craig were sent home. “Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19,” Savannah explained. “Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts and see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now, they feel fine.” Hoda added, “We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules and we hope and wish they come back soon.”

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive. Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

Savannah and Hoda went on to share hosting duties, practicing the recommended social distancing prescribed by experts — staying six feet apart from one another. Along with social distancing, states across the country are implementing further measures to restrict civilians from being close together. Thus far, schools, movie theaters, restaurants, and bars have all been ordered to close down by a number of states in order to suppress the spread of COVID-19. Other countries are taking things even further.

Italy, which has experienced over 1,800 deaths thus far with over 24,000 confirmed cases as of March 15, according to Al Jazeera, is currently on lockdown. Other countries, like Canada, are beginning to follow suit. America’s neighbors to the north have ordered its borders closed, with some stipulations for family and citizens, in order to contain the spread of the virus as it continues to grow.