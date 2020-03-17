50 Cent Reveals He’s ‘Not Going Outside’ After Idris Elba Gets Coronavirus: ‘I’m Done With This’

50 Cent won’t be out and about, especially after actor Idris Elba revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. The rapper expressed his concern for the spread of COVID-19, and revealed his quarantine plans in a new message on March 16.

50 Cent expressed his concern for the spread of coronavirus in on Instagram, following Idris Elba‘s announcement that he tested positive for the virus. In a post that included Idris’ initial Instagram announcement, 50 reacted to the news and wrote, “👀oh shit, i’m not coming back out side. i’m done with all this shit. 🏃🏽💨.” The Power actor, 44, added, “I need a drink 🥃.”

It’s good to see 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, realize just how serious this situation truly is. Just three days prior, he was spotted at Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, NY. 50’s trip to the strip club came as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered residents to limit social interaction and take precautionary measures to protect the people most at risk of contracting coronavirus.

But, while 50 seems to have finally come to terms with the gravity of the crisis, it might not hold him back as much as his fans might hope. “50 always plays by his own rules and isn’t going to stop living his life no matter what anybody says,” a source told HollywoodLife, Exclusively. “He doesn’t make decisions based on fear because if he did, he wouldn’t be where he is today.”

(video credit: Idris Elba; post credit: 50 Cent/Instagram)

While that might all be true, 50 certainly can not deny that the world’s way of life is drastically changing with the threat of COVID-19. However, it seems like his biggest concern right now is actually being able to be with fans.

“He will be really pissed if his upcoming shows are cancelled because when it comes down to it, he wants to do his thing,” the source said, with second insider adding, “At the end of the day he’s going to make his own decisions but he will take those things into consideration. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s doing.”

50 has gigs scheduled at The Fox Tower in Ledyard, CT on March 24, and Parq Restaurant & Nightclub in San Diego, CA on April 3. However, most states have advised to only leave home for food, medicine or emergencies, as coronavirus epidemic continues.