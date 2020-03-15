50 Cent Hits Up New York Strip Club After State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

50 Cent isn’t letting the Coronavirus stop his plans! The rapper hit up a NY strip club on Saturday night, clearly not practicing any social distancing.

Coronavirus or not, it’s business as usual for 50 Cent. The 44-year-old rapper was spotted partying it up at Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, NY, located just over the water from Manhattan, on Saturday, Mar. 14 reports TMZ. In the video, 50 — born Curtis Jackson — is all-smiles as he holds a wad of cash surrounded by a group of male friends and club go-ers. At one point, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ star made it rain by throwing cash into the air at the dancing strippers — clad in sexy black two pieces — and quite simply, living it up!

50 seemed particularly elated when his own song came on, even jumping up onto the bar at the crowded club, which is near the Jackson Heights area. The dancers continued busting a move as 50 repeatedly threw out wads of cash, clearly not trying to keep a low profile in a bright red baseball jacket. COVID-19 fears aside, the dancers were obviously loving the attention from the world-famous rapper and were twerking it out like there was no tomorrow.

The timing of the sighting raised eyebrows as it comes hot on the heels of the World Health Organization and U.S. Government requesting social distancing amidst the rapidly spreading Coronavirus — which clearly isn’t top of mind for 50. Interestingly, the rapper was fairly carefree as he partied away without protective latex gloves or a face mask — but we hope he’s using plenty of hand sanitizer!

New York has been hit hard with COVID-19 cases, with three deaths in the state, and 729 confirmed infections Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Mar. 15. Schools in the Big Apple have also been closed, as the usually bustling streets are more or less empty from posts on social media. Perhaps 50 should be more careful?

Outside of New York, there’s a growing number of celebrities and public figures being hit, including NBA stars Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Supermodel Heidi Klum has also opted to self-quarantine after displaying symptoms in line with the virus, however, is still waiting her test results.