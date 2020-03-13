Gloria Gaynor, 70, Goes Viral For Washing Her Hands To ‘I Will Survive’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

Gloria Gaynor shows fans how to fight coronavirus in a viral video! The music icon shows off her hand-washing routine while dancing in the mirror to her ’70s hit, ‘I Will Survive.’

Gloria Gaynor is fighting coronavirus with the help of her own hits. The Grammy winning singer, 70, turned her 1978 single, “I Will Survive” into a way of encouraging fans to stay strong and wash their hands amid coronavirus outbreak. The video, which features Gloria lip syncing while washing her hands and dancing in the mirror, has since been dubbed as the #iWillSurviveChallenge.

“It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”! 👏💕🎶 ,” Gloria, whose video is featured on her TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts, caption the challenge. She used hashtags about hand-washing and hygiene. Gloria has been re-posting her fans who participate in the challenge and recreate the the video.

Gloria’s hand-washing advice if a friendly reminder that the CDC recommends, which advises hand-washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from contracting or spreading coronavirus. The CDC also has five steps on how to wash your hands the proper way to stay healthy.

(Video credit: Gloria Gaynor/Instagram)

As Gloria’s video continues to go viral, fans are praising the singer for sharing the “helpful” and “positive” video. As Gloria and more stars continues to speak out about coronavirus, celebs including Reese Witherspoon and more have sent their well wishes to actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

The married couple have been down in Australia filming a movie together, when they contracted coronavirus, Tom announced in a post on Instagram on March 12. They promised to keep the public updated and they continue to listen to medical officials while in isolation.

Be sure to return to HollywoodLife for timely updates on coronavirus. To see sporting event cancellations, postponements and suspensions, click here.