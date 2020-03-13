Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Why They Knew Peter & Madison Would Split: It Was ‘Toxic’

We spoke to Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti after ‘The Bachelor’ finale, and they predicted Madison Prewett and Peter Weber’s breakup, which came just one day later.

As Bachelor Nation alum, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are experts on the franchise, and they saw Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s split coming from miles away! We caught up with the happy couple at the Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosè launch party at the hClub in Hollywood, which featured Sprinkles Rosè Cupcakes, Sugarfina Rosè Bento Boxes and floral design by Mark’s Garden, and got their insight into Peter and Madison’s post-show relationship, which was revealed on After the Final Rose during The Bachelor finale on March 10.

“Peter didn’t say the word relationship, date or girlfriend when Chris [Harrison] asked him what he saw for their future,” Ashley explained. “He said it was going to be an uphill battle and they’re going to take it day by day. And Madi seemed very disappointed in that answer, and I don’t think she’s going to put up with it anymore.” Jared added, “It feels like such a toxic situation, with the whole Hannah Ann [Sluss] engagement, and then [them] still not fully committing to one another. Plus, obviously, the family dynamic. That’s a lot to overcome.”

Well, it turns out that Peter and Madison did break up on March 12, just one day after we spoke to Ashley and Jared. The news didn’t come as a surprise to many viewers, who saw how many obstacles that Peter and Madison have already had to overcome. Things started going south in their relationship during fantasy suite week, when she warned him that she would not be able to accept an engagement proposal if he slept with the other remaining women. Since Peter was admittedly intimate with the other ladies, his relationship with Madison was severely strained.

They tried to work through it, but when it came time to meet Peter’s family, Madison was still unsure of how she felt, and still did not feel ready to get engaged. This was tough for the family to hear, especially after learning about the fantasy suite debacle, and how Madison and Peter’s views and lifestyles were so different. It caused Peter’s family to decide that Madison was not the right fit — and they let him know it.

Madison wound up breaking up with Peter, and he chose to be with Hannah Ann, who his family loved, at the final rose ceremony. They got engaged, but it only lasted a few months before Peter realized he just couldn’t let go of the feelings that he still had for Madison. He broke things off with Hannah Ann and reconnected with Madison, which is when they decided to give their relationship another shot.

Unfortunately, when they went public with this news on After the Final Rose, Peter’s mom exploded, and revealed that she still did not approve of the relationship. All of the drama clearly proved to be too much for Peter and Madison to get through, and they split two days later. Maybe they’ll have better luck on Bachelor in Paradise, like Ashley and Jared?!