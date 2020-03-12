‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Joseline Hernandez Goes Off On BF Ballistic For Making ‘Threats

Joseline and Ballistic get into it while taking part in a very close exercise in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 12 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats are in very close proximity to each other during a new exercise in the March 12 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. They have to share a T-shirt and tensions escalate as they sit face-to-face. Joseline is talking to CeeLo Green’s fiancee Shani and says that Ballistic is a “f**king prick” when he’s sitting just inches away. Ballistic doesn’t look her in the eye. He just keeps on looking down at the ground with a solemn look.

“I don’t think Joseline knows the meaning of teamwork,” Ballistic says in his confessional. After Joseline calls him a prick, Ballistic tells her, “I always tell you, ‘Remember those words. All that sh*t you saying, remember that.'” Joseline is not here for those comments. She thinks he’s making veiled threats at her. This kicks off a fight between them.

“Don’t f**king make threats to me. Do you hear me? Don’t make no threats to me,” she says while getting right up in Ballistic’s face. All the other couples are very uncomfortable as things get heated between Joseline and Ballistic. They’re all participating in the same exercise as well so everyone is on edge. “Joseline, you wrong,” CeeLo admits in his confessional. Shani adds, “But that’s where the patience test comes in.” From the looks of it, Joseline and Ballistic aren’t going to pass this test.

The synopsis for the March 12 episode reads: “A shocking betrayal divides boot camp. For the first time ever, Dr. Ish gives the power to vote in a first-ever house elimination. A challenging task pushes the boot campers’ limits, leading to an explosive communication breakdown.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.