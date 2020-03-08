Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Selfie With BF Blake Shelton & Her Kids Kingston, 13, & Zuma, 11

Gwen Stefani had the best night ever performing with her beau Blake Shelton, and hanging out backstage with her two oldest kids. She posted the cutest selfie to remember the evening!

Gwen Stefani took the stage with her boyfriend Blake Shelton in Los Angeles on March 7, and her oldest sons Kingston Rossdale, 13, and Zuma Rossdale, 11, were her biggest cheerleaders. The 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the sweetest selfie with her family, after joining Blake onstage to surprise the crowd with a performance of the couple’s romantic duet, “Nobody But You.” In the cute snaps, Gwen smiles in the foreground, showing off her glossy pink lipstick and dramatic eye makeup. Her platinum blonde hair is slicked back into a high ponytail, and she rocks a denim jacket worn over a stack of gold necklaces. Blake and her two oldest kids are also pictured! The country singer, who has become a father figure to Gwen’s boys, wraps his arms around Kingston and Zuma as the trio smile sweetly. She also posted a second pic, but in this one she’s looking at Blake adoringly. Find someone who looks at you the way Gwen looks at Blake!

The photos were taken at The Forum in Los Angeles, where Blake performed on Saturday night as part of his “Friends and Heroes Tour.” Although bringing Gwen up on stage was a surprise, it’s not totally surprising since the couple performed together on Feb. 19 during her Las Vegas residency. The crowd went absolutely wild when Blake showed up so the lovebirds could sing their 2019 duet, “Nobody But You.” They gazed into each other’s eyes as they belted out the love song, which was featured on Blake’s December album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. At the end of the performance, Gwen pulled Blake in for a hug, then jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist with excitement. Aw, you guys!

Earlier in the week, Zuma and his younger bro Apollo Rossdale, 6, joined their mom for an outing to the grocery store on March 5. The happy family was photographed walking through the parking lot, with Gwen holding tight to Apollo’s hand. The singer wore red sweatpants and a white, long-sleeved shirt, with her hair pulled back in a bun, and Blake rocked his signature jeans and short-sleeved button down combination. The group was all smiles as they chatted and walked to the store.

Apollo just celebrated his sixth birthday on Feb. 28, and has grown up before our eyes over the last several years. The birthday boy was just one and a half years old when Gwen and the boys’ dad, Gavin Rossdale, broke up in 2015. She started dating Blake just a few months after that, so Apollo has really grown up with Blake as a second father figure. This family is too cute!