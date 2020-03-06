Nina Dobrev Reveals Taylor Swift Almost Appeared On ‘The Vampire Diaries’ After Being A Fan

During her appearance on ‘Pop In The Morning,’ Nina Dobrev revealed that Taylor Swift was almost on ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ and that ‘producers tried to write a role for her!’

This would have been a guest appearance for the ages! Nina Dobrev shared during her interview with Ben Platt on the E! series Pop In The Morning that Taylor Swift nearly had a guest role on the series The Vampire Diaries. When asked if there were any fans that surprised her who followed the show during it’s run from 2009-2017, the actress, 31, provided a surprising admission. “I remember at the very beginning we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show.” After learning the news, the creative team behind The CW series put into motion a plan to land the “Cruel Summer” singer, 30, on the show!

“The producers tried to write a role for her,” Nina confessed. Unfortunately, the fever dream that would have been Taylor’s appearance on the supernatural series never came to fruition. “It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn’t on the show. But that was a surprising one!” Although the idea of Taylor being on the show sounded pitch perfect, one of Pop In The Morning‘s hosts confessed that perhaps her omission from the series may have been a good one, citing Ed Sheeran‘s appearance on the season seven premiere of HBO’s landmark series Game Of Thrones. Fans of the Emmy-winning drama memorably found Ed’s appearance lackluster and relatively unnecessary.

Fortunately, the same fate never befell Taylor, but the Grammy winner has dabbled in acting before and even landed a few guest appearances on some notable series! In 2009, Taylor flexed her acting muscles for the first time with a guest role on a 2009 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In the episode, Taylor played the role of Haley Jones, a young girl murdered near a hotel that one of the CSI agents recalls over memories of visiting the hotel for other investigations. In 2013, Taylor returned to the small screen for a quick appearance on the FOX series New Girl, where she played Elaine — the episode was even titled “Elaine’s Big Day!”

Of course, more recently Taylor appeared in Cats as Bombalurina, but it’s always music that has been her main passion. More recently, combining music, acting, and even her first foray into directing, Taylor helmed the music video for her song “The Man.” Clearly, the Grammy winner is fairing just fine in her creative endeavors. But fans will always fondly wonder what could have been if Taylor donned some fangs and stepped onto the set of The Vampire Diaries!