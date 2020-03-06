LeBron James Has A Family Dance Party & Daughter Zhuri, 5, Steals The Show  

The James gang has moves! LeBron James, his wife Savannah and their three kids are on TikTok and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day. Check out the family’s moves in this new clip!

Lookout TikTok-ers, the James family is here to take the dancing throne! LeBron James, his wife Savannah and their sons Bronny Jr., 15, Bryce Maximus, 12, and daughter Zhuri, 5, crushed a routine of MC Hammer‘s Can’t Touch This in a new TikTok video the Lakers star, 35, shared on March 5. And, it was little miss Zhuri who stole the show!

“My GANG GANG heavy hitters!! Especially the smallest one!” LeBron captioned the clip, giving credit to his daughter, whose new YouTube channel is a hit. He added the hashtags, “#JamesGang👑, #Bronny, #BryceMaximus, #ZhuriNova, #QueenV, and #KingMe.”

Savannah, 33, shared the same video with the caption, “My gang gang litty😂😂.” LeBron’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Tristan Thompson left a few crying-laughing emojis under her post. Meanwhile, model Chanel Iman, who just joined TikTok with her husband, NFL star Sterling Shepard, added, “So cute 😍❤️.”

(Video credit: LeBron James/Instagram)

While this may have been the first James family TikTok, LeBron’s sons have been on the new viral craze for some time. Both Bronny and Bryce have recently shared numerous dancing videos, one of which their dad shared in a post on his Instagram one week prior.

Meanwhile, LeBron’s daughter has been taking over Youtube with her new channel, “All Things Zhuri,” which launched in 2020.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova through her eyes,” LeBron tweeted on Christmas Day. “All Things Zhuri coming soon‼️ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang.”

In her introductory video, Zhuri says, “I’m excited to share my world with you. My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them.”

Zhuri introduced her brothers and pet dog Indigo before she added, “I’m in preschool, but I have a lot going on. I can’t wait to get started!” The teaser now has over half a million views.