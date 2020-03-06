Kylie Jenner’s two-day marathon of birthday parties for her assistant Victoria has her beat. She says she’s ‘tired’ after clubbing with Drake, sister Kendall and other pals.

For most 22-year-olds, two nights in a row of partying would be a pretty normal thing. But Kylie Jenner is not your typical 22-year-old. The mother of one and billionaire cosmetics mogul says she’s “tired AF” after two nights of birthday celebrations in honor of her longtime assistant Victoria Villarroel turning 28. Ky shared an Instagram mirror selfie from her home bathroom on March 6. She was wearing a comfy flannel plaid oversized jacket and grey sweatpants. She wrote “tired AF” on the pic and captioned it “Mood.”

No wonder Kylie was tired as she had two late nights of partying. On March 4, she was joined by BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and other pals to celebrate Victoria’s birthday with a night on the town. The evening began at The Nice Guy, as Kylie donned a long pink wig, white strapless top and skin-tight jeans. Then the action moved to West Hollywood’s Delilah, where Ky and her crew ran into her pal Drake, 33.

Kylie loves Victoria so much that one night of celebration wasn’t enough. The following evening she threw a cowboy-themed party for her at Santa Monica’s SHOREbar after having a more intimate dinner for their closest pals at nearby Mason restaurant. The March 5 star-studded bash included Ky’s sister Kendall Jenner, 24, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, model Winnie Harlow, 25, DJ Diplo, 41, and for the second night in a row, Drake!

Kylie and pals including Stassie and Olivia Jade partying at Santa Monica’s SHOREbar for Victoria’s second night of birthday celebrations:

Kylie documented both wild nights on her Instagram stories, so fans were able to follow all of the action. At the Santa Monica party, she dressed in a red bandana top that tied around her back. It showed off her tight abs as she paired it with a matching asymmetrical skirt that had fringe around the bottom. She wore a black bolo tie around her neck that matched her black cowboy boots, so Kylie really matched the party’s theme.

On March 6 after two nights of partying, Kylie was back to doing what she loves the most — being a mom. She shared videos to her Instagram stories with daughter Stormi Webster, 2, while writing on the sidewalk with colorful chalk and playing on her massive wooden backyard playset.