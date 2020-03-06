Kylie Jenner & Her ‘Mini’ Stormi Webster, 2, Twin In Matching Pajamas For Cute Mirror Selfies

Kylie Jenner has her own ‘mini’ and her name is Stormi Webster! The mother-daughter duo posed up in matching pajamas for a slew of Instagram photos that Kylie shared with her millions of followers.

No other pair do mother-daughter pics quite like Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. The duo were captured in a series of four mirror selfies the Lip Kit mogul, 22, posted to her Instagram account on March 6, featuring the pair totally twinning in matching pajamas! In the pics, Kylie knelt down close to her two-year-old, who sported a pair of white sneakers and socks, as her mom tried her best to capture the best angle of the two! Kylie, ever the fashionista, wore a pair of black heels with her look and even sported black sunglasses to give an extra splash of glamor! “my mini,” Kylie captioned the photos with two white heart emojis.

But this isn’t the first time the pair have matched their looks! While on their glamorous island getaway, Kylie and Stormi went completely “mommy and me” with their matching Dior ensembles. In the photo, Kylie sported a white and pink dress with a fun and flirty pattern that also featured off the shoulder and spaghetti straps. Her mini dress also had a tiny slit on her upper thigh and hugged her curves perfectly. Little Stormi’s dress was totally age appropriate, but featured the exact same pattern as her mom’s! It was too cute, and Kylie couldn’t help but wish in her caption, “I hope she wants to match w me forever.”

Apart from their fun fashion moments, though, Kylie’s followers can tell that she shares an unquestionably special bond with her daughter. Their intimate moments together are just as treasured by fans as whenever they step out in their best frocks, and on March 3, fans got a glimpse into the early morning routine of Stormi and Kylie. Taking to her Instagram story, Kylie documented the many questions — or the same one over and over again — that Stormi asked her mom. Wondering what each noise was around them, Kylie entertained her two-year-old by saying the noises were either, “a leaf blower” or “the pool filter!”

Whether they are stepping out in matching outfits or enjoying some down time together, there’s no doubt that Kylie positively dotes on her ‘mini.’ The pair share such a close, special relationship and with each new Instagram story or post, fans get to see that more and more. We cannot wait to see what Kylie shares next!