Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 2, Twin In Mommy & Me Dior Dresses & The Pics Are Beyond Cute

Kylie Jenner shared the ultimate twinning photos with her 2-year-old Stormi Webster on March 2! The mommy-daughter duo look adorable in matching pink and white Dior dresses during their beach vacation.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in new vacation photos and we can hardly handle the cuteness! The makeup mogul, 22, and her 2-year-old daughter are pictured in matching Dior dresses in a new post Kylie shared on Instagram on Monday morning. And, Kylie doesn’t want to waste one minute of the time she has left to match with Stormi before she gets older.

“I hope she wants to match w me forever,” the proud mom captioned the cute snap, in which Stormi is sporting her signature pout. Kylie, who rocked a straw hat and Dior bag, is pictured holding her daughter. “Beautiful!!!!!!” her big sis, Khloe Kardashian commented.

Kylie also shared a series of solo shots of Stormi in her pink and white Dior dress. “Boat day with bestie,” she captioned the post. The little one, who stepped out in a pair of clear and pink jelly sandals, showed off two curly buns in her hair.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In the first photo, Stormi is pictured sitting in a golf cart with her toy baby doll by her side. The second snap shows her holding onto a pole on the boat with a lollypop in her mouth.

Ahead of her latests posts, Kylie shared another mommy and me snap of her with Stormi on the beach. The pair held hands as they made their way to the ocean in their swimsuits.

Kylie and Stormi jetted off to a tropical location on February 28, as seen in a post on Kylie’s Instagram that showed her sitting on a private jet. “Brb baby,” she captioned the photo.

The mommy-daughter duo are joined by some of Kylie’s friends, including, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The longtime pals have been sharing bikini photos and other snaps to both their Instagram feeds and stories.

Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, doesn’t appear to be on the trip. It’s unclear if he and Kylie are back together after their split last fall. However, things seem to be pointing in that direction.

The exes reunited for lunch on Sunday, March 1, along with their daughter, following Kylie and Stormi’s vacation. The trio was spotted stepping out of Kylie’s beige Mercedes G-Wagon in Calabasas, California.

Over the weekend, Kylie shared a slew of throwback photos with Travis while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game — one of the first time the couple was photographed together. “It’s a mood,” Kylie captioned the pics, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.