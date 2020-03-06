Olivia Jade Parties With Kylie Jenner & Friends In Spite of College Admissions Scandal — See Pic

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is living like an influencer again, partying it up with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, while her mom prepares for her trial in the college admission scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back to living the life of an influencer, just weeks after her fake resume was leaked amid her parents’ college admissions scandal. The 20-year-old was seen on a night out in Los Angeles on March 5 at celebrity hot spot Delilah, partying with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The western-themed bash was in celebration of Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel‘s birthday. Dozens of celebs turned out to dance the night away with the assistant-turned-influencer, including DJ Diplo, and model Winnie Harlow. Olivia totally embraced the theme, rocking a long-sleeved beige top, tiny cut-off denim shorts, and knee-high cowboy boots. She also accessorized with a tan leather handbag and a cowboy hat. Her long brunette tresses fell beside her face in loose waves, as she was spotted getting into a car after the event.

Earlier in the week, the beauty blogger was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills looking absolutely adorable in a tie-dyed sweatshirt dress and heeled cowboy boots as she headed to lunch with one of her friends. Olivia was keeping a low profile on March 4 — well, as low as possible in that outfit — while strolling to the restaurant. Her Woodstock-inspired mini dress showed off her amazing legs and drew attention to her white boots. She kept her hair slicked back into a low ponytail and went with minimal makeup for the outing. She manicure matched her outfit; you could see her electric blue acrylics as she played with her cell phone, and she rocked tiny gold hoop earrings and a necklace that spelled out Olivia.

It comes a little over three weeks after her fake rowing resume, allegedly submitted to the University of California to get her onto the crew team, leaked. HollywoodLife obtained the resume from the U.S. Department of Justice. It reveals that the author claimed Olivia scored multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals in national rowing competitions as a high schooler. Spoiler: she did not.

Olivia’s parents, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 55, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to officials at USC to get her and sister Bella Giannulli, 21, into the university as members of the crew team. Lori and Mossimo are due in court later this year after pleading “not guilty” to charges of bribery, fraud, and money laundering conspiracy.