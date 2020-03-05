Kandi Burruss, 44, Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body During Vacation With Her Daughter Blaze, 3 Mos.

Kandi Burruss shared a private moment with her over seven million Instagram followers, posting a photo with her three-month-old daughter, Blaze, taking her first dip in the pool!

Kandi Burruss was soaking up the sun with her little one! On March 5, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 44, shared a sweet photo featuring her three-month-old daughter, Blaze, enjoying the pool for the very first time. In the pic, Kandi’s impressively toned body was on full display, donning a plum colored bikini with her hair done up in an intricate braided bun. The second snap in the carousel post may have given a better view of Kandi’s fierce, unfiltered look, but the first image left fans swooning!

The reality TV star held up her infant daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Todd Tucker via surrogate in Nov. 2019, over the shimmering blue water at the tropical vacation spot Royalton Blue Waters. Blaze wore an adorable little pink one piece with a matching hat to shield the Caribbean sun from her sensitive eyes. “My little @blazetucker has been enjoying herself! First time in the pool,” Kandi captioned the photo with a swimming emoji next to her loving words!

Of course, Kandi is so incredibly proud of her little ones, including four-year-old son Ace! She showed her Instagram followers just how much her kids mean to her in another post on Feb. 22, where she posted an adorable photo with her youngsters. The ever fashionable mother-of-two wore a monochromatic black ensemble, which included a black T-shirt and leather pants. Naturally, Blaze and Ace emulated their mom and were dressed just as well, while also being age appropriate. Ace rocked a black and white Star Wars hoodie with iconography and titles from the film series all over the piece. Little Blaze, who gazed wide-eyed at the camera, rocked an adorable pink tracksuit! “It seems like just yesterday when @acetucker was small like @blazetucker. Time flies,” she captioned the endearing post.

Fans absolutely love coming to Kandi’s Instagram page not only to see what she is up to, but also how much her little ones are growing! Kandi and Todd are so proud of their youngsters and with each new post to social media, fans get a glimpse at the daily life of their family. We cannot wait to see what this proud mother-of-two shares with her devoted followers in the near future!