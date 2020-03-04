Wendy Williams Calls Out Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 13, For Being ‘Disrespectful’ To Family On Instagram

Wendy Williams expressed her disappointment in Britney Spears’ Jayden, after the 13-year-old spoke about his family on Instagram Live. The teenager aired some questionable scoop on Tuesday, and even hinted that his mom may quit music!

Wendy Williams isn’t thrilled over Jayden Federline‘s recent use of social media. The 13-year-old son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline took to Instagram Live on March 3 to answer fan questions — and, he seemed stir up some controversy online when he hinted that his mom, 38, may step away from music, among other things.

“He’s a disrespectful 13-year-old,” Wendy, 55, said on her March 4 show while covering the headline during Hot Topics. She pointed out that Jayden, “called his grandfather the ‘D’ word that ends with a ‘K,’ that’s a man’s private part,” in the audio, which has since been captured by fans online. “To me that was the most hurtful part, because Jamie [Spears] has been trying to take care of his family,” she said.

Wendy went on to discuss the matter further, and admitted that Jayden’s words made her feel “weird.” — “He talked about his mom like he loves his mom, but in a wobbly way, like, ‘I’m not so sure about mom but I’ll always love her.'” The talk show host continued, adding, “I don’t know what to say, I don’t like to bash kids, but he’s acting like an adult. It’s a horrible story, it’s very disrespectful. Britney doesn’t need this extra strain on her.”

Britney Spears out with her son, Jayden. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

While answering questions about his own future, which he said he wants to be a music producer, Jayden weighed in on his mother’s career.

“What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram,” he said in response to a “Free Britney” question the video. “That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

When another follower asked about whether or not Britney will be releasing any new music soon, Jayden replied, “Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Britney has not addressed her son’s social media Q&A. Yet, Jayden seemingly admitted in the video that he wouldn’t get in trouble for it.