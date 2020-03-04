Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Debut Matching Tattoos After He Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are twinning again, this time with matching tattoos! The couple are now freshly inked with tiny tridents on their arms, they revealed on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, just took an important step in the life of any celebrity relationship: getting matching ink. The singers’ tattoo artist, Nico Bassill, revealed on Instagram that he gave the couple tridents — Cody’s near his left elbow, and Miley’s on her left wrist. The tridents, which are similar but not completely identical, actually hold a deep meaning. They’re a reference to Cody’s upcoming book, Prince Neptune! Nico adorably captioned his post with a line from the collection: “Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her.” Aww! You can see Miley and Cody’s tattoos in the videos they each posted, below.

Miley also revealed that before going under the tattoo gun with her love, she chose another piece for her right bicep that’s literally a work of art: one of Henri Matisse‘s famous women. She captioned her video showing off the ink with lyrics from the song “Dance Me to the End of Love” by Leonard Cohen: ““Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.”

This isn’t the first time that they’ve visited Among The Willows in Los Angeles together. The couple got tattoos from Nico back in October, too — albeit not twinning ink. Miley got a heart with a dagger through it on her arm with a “Rock n Roll Heart” banner, while Cody opted for a cartoonish skull and sickle on his right shoulder.

Miley and Cody’s latest trip to the tattoo shop came shortly after Cody shot down rumors that Miley’s allegedly pregnant in a March 2 interview. Karl Stefanovic of Australia’s Today show asked Cody if he was expecting a little one, to which Cody jokingly replied, “Oh yeah, for years apparently.” Before Miley, Cody dated stars like Gigi Hadid and Ali Lohan, and experienced pregnancy rumors with them, too. “You have to take it in stride. What I try to do is focus on my work and what’s important to me,” Cody said.