Cody Simpson Avoids Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Question During TV Interview: ‘I Try To Focus On My Work’

During an interview on Australia’s ‘Today’ show, Cody Simpson dodged baby speculation by revealing where his head is really at. Hint: it’s not on starting a family ASAP with Miley Cyrus!

Cody Simpson’s relationship with Miley Cyrus, 27, is getting more serious, but he’s not taking pregnancy speculation seriously! The 23-year-old singer resorted to humor when the subject came up on Australia’s Today show on March 2. “There were rumours going around yesterday you were pregnant. Are you pregnant?” host Karl Stefanovic inquired, to which Cody replied, “Oh yeah, for years apparently.” Don’t forget that the Australian hunk has also dated Gigi Hadid, 24, and Ali Lohan, 26; baby rumors come with the territory of romancing famous stars!

Karl wanted to know how Cody deals “with all that stuff” — AKA, unfounded speculation on his family plans — to which Cody said, “You have to take it in stride. What I try to do is focus on my work and what’s important to me.” For Cody, his priorities are “work” and “music.” He added, “The rest is kind of comes along with it. It’s all part of it. Something you have to be cool with.”

Business can still mix with pleasure, though! Cody shared photos of himself recording in the music studio on Feb. 27, and Miley let a sexy secret slip in the comments section. “Where’s the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while u record,” she wrote, but the brief nudity wasn’t just for the sake of fun and games! Miley added, “Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!”

Like Cody said, though, he really is grinding in the work and music department. His debut poetry and prose book, Prince Neptune, hits bookshelves on April 7. Cody also announced to his Instagram fans that there’ll be “new music to coincide” with the release of this literary collection! Babies will have to take a backseat, for now.