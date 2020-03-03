See Pics
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Twin In All Black As He Gives Her A Piggyback Ride On Lunch Date

While looking very chic in matching black, Cody Simpson had Miley Cyrus’s back – by carrying her on his during what has to be the best date ever.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, were twinning when they went out for a lunch date and a stroll in West Hollywood on Mar. 2. The lovebirds showed that their romance was winning by twinning in all black. Miley, with her hair up, wore black sweatpants and a cropped tank top. Cody, on the other hand, covered up in a Harley Davidson sweatshirt and jeans. He also pulled a Nick Jonas by wearing brown boots with his black ensemble. Perhaps he knew he needed the stability of a comfy boot because Cody ended up giving Miley a piggyback ride down the sidewalk. Maybe the Electric Karma Indian food they had for lunch made the “Slide Away” singer sleepy, and she needed her boyfriend to carry her back to the car?

Actually, it sounds like Miley and Cody had the best day ever. She posted a clip to her Instagram Story featuring her brand new Nico Bassill tattoo. Then, she shared a few scenes of Cody getting a facial. “Spa Day [with] baby,” she captioned a picture of herself covered in a gray mud mask. So, a new tattoo, a delicious meal, a trip to the spa, and a piggyback ride? It sounds like the perfect day date.

This date wasn’t the first time that these two have recently twinned. They bought matching Sunglasses on Feb. 24, and Miley shared the purchase to her Instagram. “always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” Miley captioned the Insta Story post, referencing a department store located in Illinois. Speaking of another famous Illinois pair, she and Cody channeled the Blues Brothers in the identical shades.

Is there a saying that goes, “the couple that dresses together, stays together?” If not, there should be, judging by the intensity of Cody and Miley’s relationship. The two started dating in October 2019, following Miley’s short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated immediately after splitting from Liam Hemsworth. About five months in and their relationship seems more solid than Cody’s abs. They even have the blessings of their respective families. “Miley and Cody’s relationship works so well because they’ve known each other for years, and they like the same things and have the same outlook on life,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. There is “no drama” or fighting between them at all, according to the source who also says, “it’s just easy” for them to be together.