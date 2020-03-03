Sofia Richie Opens Up About Her Romance With Scott Disick: ‘I Just Don’t Care What People Think’

Sofia Richie has had to endure the wrath of haters during her relationship with Scott Disick. She says it doesn’t bother her because she’s very happy with her boyfriend.

With their 15 year age difference, Sofia Richie, 21, has had to endure plenty of scrutiny when it comes to her relationship with Scott Disick, 36. After all, they started dating when she was only 19-years-old. He’s also Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her three children. Sofia is the cover girl for the April issue of Cosmopolitan and opens up in an interview about how she deals with haters when it comes her romance with Scott. Sofia tells the magazine that she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think.”

All of the trash talk that gets thrown at them “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy,” she says. “Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” Exactly! That’s a great attitude to adopt. Sofia has been with Scott since Sept. 2017, and they’ve proven that they’re deeply committed to each other. Even Kourtney eventually gave the couple her blessing during a trip to Mexico with them in Dec. 2018, thereby welcoming her into the extended Kar-Jenner family.

When it comes to what Sofia wants people to think about her, she’s quick with an answer: “badass triple threat.” The first is being a business owner, as tells the publication she’s looking to start up her own fashion line and a launch a beauty company featuring hair and body products. The second is becoming an actress, as she’s starting working with an acting coach and is hoping to land movie and TV roles. The third is activist, as she tells Cosmo, “I feel like there’s a space for me to talk about mental health, having dealt with severe anxiety.”

Sofia reveals of her mental health struggles, “It was zero-to-a-hundred panic attacks,” brought on by “stupid things, like not having a water bottle in the car or getting stuck in traffic.” She says she went to doctors, but refused to go on prescription medications that they recommended. “I read a lot of books, and once I figured out what I was doing to myself, I learned how to control it,” Sofia says. “I would convince myself that I was panicking or that I wasn’t comfortable, and once I realized that I was doing that to myself and nothing was actually wrong with me, I was totally fine.” She now says that when she gets a “oh my god, I’m about to freak out” feeling, “I know how to be like, Calm down, you’re here. There’s nothing to panic about.”