Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Mar. 1 to share some photos that showed her enjoying the snow outside during a birthday ski trip while wearing a flattering figure-hugging suit.

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday by embracing her impressive weight loss during a fun ski trip in Mammoth on Mar. 1. The actress, whose actual birthday is March 2, posted some pics and videos from her time with some friends and was looking better than ever in a black tight ski suit and snow boots. In one pic, she can be seen posing with a friend while standing in front of snow-covered trees and in another, which is a close up, she can be seen smiling in her ski jacket. “Bringing some 🔥 to the snow x,” she captioned one of the pics. The Australian beauty, who attended the Mammoth Film Festival, also shared a video of her and her friends walking towards the camera to Demi Lovato‘s track “Confident”. “Introducing the Mammoth Bitches 🤣 #Don’tMess,” she joked in the caption for the clip.

Rebel’s posts brought on a lot of compliments from fans. “Oh snap rebel looks GOOD,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Damn girl! Getting skinny!” “Looking good. I need some motivation. Keep it coming,” a third wrote.

Rebel’s latest posts are just some of many ways she’s showed off her weight loss over the past few months. She’s been flaunting her amazing figure in a series of Instagram photos, including one in which she wore a gorgeous blue outfit on Dec. 30, 2019. The blonde beauty admitted that she lost a whopping 8 lbs in four days while filming the dance scenes in her 2019 movie Cats, in a Dec. 12 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, four days,” she said. “One, because there’s a lot of physicalities…but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.”

Although it’s been a while since Rebel filmed Cats, it looks like she has continued to lose the weight and from the smiles on her face in most of the posts she shares, all is going well. We look forward to seeing more fun-loving pics and videos from her eventful days!