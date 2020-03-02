See Pics
Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss & Slimmer Waist In Tiny Ski Outfit — Pics

Rebel Wilson
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
Rebel Wilson
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by NATASHA MORELLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10543045ak) Australian actresses Rebel Wilson (R) and Magda Szubanski (L) arrive at the Australian Open (AO) Inspirational Lunch at the Glasshouse during day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. Tennis Australian Open 2020, Melbourne, Australia - 30 Jan 2020
Rebel Wilson attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "Cats", New York, USA - 16 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Mar. 1 to share some photos that showed her enjoying the snow outside during a birthday ski trip while wearing a flattering figure-hugging suit.

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday by embracing her impressive weight loss during a fun ski trip in Mammoth on Mar. 1. The actress, whose actual birthday is March 2, posted some pics and videos from her time with some friends and was looking better than ever in a black tight ski suit and snow boots. In one pic, she can be seen posing with a friend while standing in front of snow-covered trees and in another, which is a close up, she can be seen smiling in her ski jacket. “Bringing some 🔥 to the snow x,” she captioned one of the pics. The Australian beauty, who attended the Mammoth Film Festival, also shared a video of her and her friends walking towards the camera to Demi Lovato‘s track “Confident”. “Introducing the Mammoth Bitches 🤣 #Don’tMess,” she joked in the caption for the clip.

Rebel’s posts brought on a lot of compliments from fans. “Oh snap rebel looks GOOD,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Damn girl! Getting skinny!” “Looking good. I need some motivation. Keep it coming,” a third wrote.

Rebel’s latest posts are just some of many ways she’s showed off her weight loss over the past few months. She’s been flaunting her amazing figure in a series of Instagram photos, including one in which she wore a gorgeous blue outfit on Dec. 30, 2019. The blonde beauty admitted that she lost a whopping 8 lbs in four days while filming the dance scenes in her 2019 movie Cats, in a Dec. 12 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, four days,” she said. “One, because there’s a lot of physicalities…but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.”

View this post on Instagram

Bringing some 🔥 to the snow x

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Although it’s been a while since Rebel filmed Cats, it looks like she has continued to lose the weight and from the smiles on her face in most of the posts she shares, all is going well. We look forward to seeing more fun-loving pics and videos from her eventful days!