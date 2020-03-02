Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Shimmery Purple Gown While Posing On A Balcony In Paris

Wearing a dreamy Haider Ackermann gown, Kourtney Kardashian looked like the star of a romantic film set in Paris. The ‘KUWTK’ star was actually dressing up for another day of Paris Fashion Week, however!

It was like a scene out of an Audrey Hepburn movie: Kourtney Kardashian, 40, posed in a soft purple Haider Ackermann gown on a balcony against the romantic backdrop of Paris. This was the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram post on March 2! Kourtney even borrowed the title of an iconic 2006 film to caption the photo: “Paris, je t’aime.” That translates to “Paris, I love you” in French — and we can see why the mother of three is professing her feelings for the city of love!

Kourtney has been taking advantage of the hustle and bustle of Paris Fashion Week to dress up on more than one occasion. On March 1, Kourtney coordinated with her sister Kim Kardashian, 38, in Balmain‘s new skintight latex outfits to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris. Haider, the designer of the gown Kourtney is wearing below, also joined the celebratory service!

The next day, the sisters showed face at another Kanye-sponsored function: the Yeezy Season 8 show! There was a very special guest performer at the futuristic fashion show, who was none other than Kourtney’s six-year-old niece, North West. Kim and Kanye’s adorable daughter rapped lines like “What are those?” as the models strutted across the stage.

North and Kourtney’s seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, have also made sure to join in on their moms’ fashion parade! The cousins twinned in zebra and cheetah outfits for a stroll in Paris on March 2, and their hair was later styled into matching long braids for the Yeezy show. Earlier during the trip, Penelope even rocked a Gucci fur coat as she strode alongside her fashionable mother, who walked on the streets of France in a black longline coat, leather pants and a sheer lace top. Kourtney always nails the image of a cosmopolitan citizen, as does the rest of her family!