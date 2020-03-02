See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Shimmery Purple Gown While Posing On A Balcony In Paris

Kourtney Kardashian
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening Writer

Wearing a dreamy Haider Ackermann gown, Kourtney Kardashian looked like the star of a romantic film set in Paris. The ‘KUWTK’ star was actually dressing up for another day of Paris Fashion Week, however!

It was like a scene out of an Audrey Hepburn movie: Kourtney Kardashian, 40, posed in a soft purple Haider Ackermann gown on a balcony against the romantic backdrop of Paris. This was the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram post on March 2! Kourtney even borrowed the title of an iconic 2006 film to caption the photo: “Paris, je t’aime.” That translates to “Paris, I love you” in French — and we can see why the mother of three is professing her feelings for the city of love!

Kourtney has been taking advantage of the hustle and bustle of Paris Fashion Week to dress up on more than one occasion. On March 1, Kourtney coordinated with her sister Kim Kardashian, 38, in Balmain‘s new skintight latex outfits to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris. Haider, the designer of the gown Kourtney is wearing below, also joined the celebratory service!

The next day, the sisters showed face at another Kanye-sponsored function: the Yeezy Season 8 show! There was a very special guest performer at the futuristic fashion show, who was none other than Kourtney’s six-year-old niece, North West. Kim and Kanye’s adorable daughter rapped lines like “What are those?” as the models strutted across the stage.

View this post on Instagram

Paris, je t’aime.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

North and Kourtney’s seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, have also made sure to join in on their moms’ fashion parade! The cousins twinned in zebra and cheetah outfits for a stroll in Paris on March 2, and their hair was later styled into matching long braids for the Yeezy show. Earlier during the trip, Penelope even rocked a Gucci fur coat as she strode alongside her fashionable mother, who walked on the streets of France in a black longline coat, leather pants and a sheer lace top. Kourtney always nails the image of a cosmopolitan citizen, as does the rest of her family!